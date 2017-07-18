Teens arrested after Facebook Live video of 23-year-old woman's assault

GULFPORT, Mass. - Three teens are behind bars after someone posted a video showing a woman being assaulted on Facebook Live.

The three teenagers are charged with sexual battery and kidnapping after a brutal attack was streamed live on the social media site last week.

The viral video showed 17-year-old Ezzie Johnson, 19-year-old Haleigh Hudson and 17-year-old Kadari Booker assaulting a 23-year-old female victim.

Hudson turned herself into police Monday night.

Johnson and Booker were taken into custody by officers.

All three of them were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

Their bonds range from $400,000 to $500,000 for the charges.

The Gulfport Police Chief said the video was removed from Facebook, but a copy was reposted and had received about 48,000 views.

