Teens accused of stuffing boy into trunk of car

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two juvenile males who allegedly stuffed a third juvenile male into the trunk of a car on Monday.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. at a Popeye’s restaurant at 22534 Tomball Parkway.

Surveillance video shows three teens running around the parking lot of the restaurant. Two of the boys grab the third and shove him into the trunk of a black Toyota Corolla, the video shows.

The video captures a fourth teen in the driver's seat pull away with the boy still in the trunk.

VIDEO: Teens shove boy into trunk of car

Investigators want to find the group to determine if the incident was horseplay or malicious.

"We are stressing the need to know if this was a prank or a possible crime," investigators said in a press release.

The apparent victim in this case is described as a white juvenile 12 to 16 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and weigh about 120 to 140 pounds. In the video, he was wearing blue shorts, a blue and white shirt with lettering on the front.

The driver is described as a Hispanic juvenile, 16 to 20 years old, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and 250 to 300 pounds. He was wearing long black shorts and a dark shirt.

There were two other males involved, one you can see in the video and the other never got out of the the car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's office.

