Teens accused of filing false report after drug deal robbery

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two teens were charged with filing false police reports after they were robbed during a drug deal, according to authorities.

Reed Henry, 18, and Jeremy Galladora, 17, told deputies they met a group of people at a location in the 9300 block of Spring Cypress Road to sell an item they listed online.

While investigating, officials realized the duo was actually at the location to sell marijuana to a group of people who robbed and assaulted them, according to deputies.

"Reed Henry was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with false report to a peace officer. His bond is set at $500 out of County Court 8. Jeremy Galladora was also charged with false report to a peace officer, and a warrant has been filed for his arrest," Constable Mark Herman said.

