Teenager shot in drive-by shooting in N Harris County, sheriff said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teenage girl wounded.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet the shooting occurred around 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the 14500 block of Maeline Street and that the teen was taken to a hospital.

@HCSOTexas responded to 14500 Maeline Street (N. Sam Houston Pkwy N @ Aldine Westfield). Preliminary info: a drive-by shooting occurred and a teen female victim was shot. Transported to hospital, unknown condition. PIO is enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qDQ7AJwugQ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 11, 2019

Later, the sheriff tweeted that the teen is listed in stable condition.

The Sheriff's Office said the teen was in her home, possibly near a window, and was shot in the chest.

