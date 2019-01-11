News

Teenager shot in drive-by shooting in N Harris County, sheriff said

By Sandra Gonzalez

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teenage girl wounded.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet the shooting occurred around 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the 14500 block of Maeline Street and that the teen was taken to a hospital.

Later, the sheriff tweeted that the teen is listed in stable condition.

The Sheriff's Office said the teen was in her home, possibly near a window, and was shot in the chest. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.