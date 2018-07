A chance meeting led to the surprise of a lifetime for one Wisconsin teen.

Kainen Neitzel is a 7th grader at Waunakee Middle School.

Back in March, the Neitzels were on vacation in Florida when a stranger let Kainen try out his Action Trackchair, a wheelchair that can go on just about any surface.

After seeing how happy Kainen was, the man decided to buy him his own Trackchair, giving him the freedom to go almost anywhere.

