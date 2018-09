HOUSTON - A teen who disappeared after a party in Houston last week was found safe Friday.

Officials said 14-year-old Jennifer Vences was last seen in the early Saturday morning at a party on Telephone Road.

Authorities said they believe Vences left the party willingly, but they did not know with whom she left.

Investigators did not provide any information about where Vences was found or the circumstances of her disappearance.

