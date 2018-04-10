Teen turns himself in after sketch released in deadly shooting, police say

HOUSTON - A teenager turned himself in to investigators Monday after a sketch was released last week in the case of a deadly shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

Elie Ngouelet, 18, is charged with capital murder in the death of Ramone Alviso Esquivel.

Eqsuivel, 56, was heading to work at around 5:15 p.m. on April 3 when he was shot and killed at the Bristol Court Apartments in the 8400 block of South Course Drive.

Esquivel was carrying some tools with him while he was walking out to his truck. Esquivel was being followed by his son, who told investigators he saw a young man approach his father just before the shooting, police said.

“The suspect confronted the complainant as he was exiting the apartment complex,” Houston police Detective Brian Evans said. “A verbal demand was made, and there was a physical -- a brief physical altercation, and then the complainant was shot.”

Police said they believe the demand may have been for the tools Esquivel was carrying.

On Wednesday, police released video and a sketch of the man investigators said is believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Police said Tuesday Ngouelet confessed to the shooting of Esquivel. He was arrested Monday and charged in the case.

