Teen shot during robbery; suspect posted about crime on Snapchat

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Investigators are searching for whoever shot a teenager named Logan at his house in Northwest Harris County, and it appears they may get help from Snapchat, which the alleged gunman was using just before the crime.

"I opened the door and he just pointed the gun, like, saying, 'I'm going to shoot,' and I just slammed the door," Logan said. "I tried to lock it, but he shot at the door."

The gunman fired three shots, one of which went through Logan's front door, and straight through his shoulder.

An ambulance rushed Logan to the hospital.

"He's lucky to be alive," Logan's mom said. "The doctor said the bullet was just a few inches away from his lungs."

Snapchat video posted about three hours before the shooting shows two young men in a truck. One of the two men brandishes a revolver.

Authorities said they are searching for the person in the Snapchat post below.

The video includes written words on the screen: "Si te busco," or "Yes, I'm looking for you" in Spanish.

The family said the shooter and getaway driver are students at a nearby high school, and acquaintances of Logan's. The gunman texted Logan early Tuesday to tell him he left something at his house, and would stop by to pick it up.

Harris County investigators knocked on doors in the neighborhood, asking for surveillance video. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call 911.

