RICHMOND, Texas - An SUV crashed into George Junior High School on Friday around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said a mother was teaching her teenage daughter how to drive when the teen got the pedals confused and hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

The SUV crashed through a glass wall and went into the cafeteria, police said.

No one was injured.

