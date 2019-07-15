Teen leads police on brief chase before fiery crash in backyard of southwest Houston home

HOUSTON - A teen is facing consequences after police said he led them on a brief chase before crashing into the backyard of a house in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident started around 6:20 a.m. Monday on the Southwest Freeway near Chimney Rock.

Police said they tried to pull the driver over for speeding, but the driver refused to stop and took off, leading authorities on a brief chase.

The chase ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a gas line, crashed into a fence and landed in the backyard near the pool of a home, police said.

Officers said the vehicle burst into flames, but the 13-year-old driver was able to escape with his life.

The teen was not badly injured and was taken to a hospital to get checked out, police said.

One officer crashed into a light pole during the incident. He was not injured and did not have to be transported to a hospital.

Police are still working to determine why the teen was driving the vehicle.

