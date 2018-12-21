Teen killed in north Harris County crash

The windshield of a vehicle is damaged after a fatal crash near Westfield, Texas, on Dec. 21, 2018.

HOUSTON - A teenager was killed in a crash Friday in north Harris County.

The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. on East Hardy Road at W.W. Thorne Drive, just south of Westfield.

Aldine firefighters said that it appears the teen may be as young as 14 years old.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that investigators were told that the victim was rollerblading on a poorly-lit section of the road at the time of the crash.

Harris County deputies said both sides of Hardy Road are closed while investigators are at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The teen’s identity was not immediately released.

Happening now: Auto-Pedestrian fatality, deceased male between 14-20 years, at 19499 E. Hardy Road. @HCSOTexas is on the scene. North and South lanes are closed. pic.twitter.com/sPkA5QyZmp — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 21, 2018

Update on Auto-Ped fatal crash: This section is poorly lit, male is said to have been rollerblading with earbuds on. All factors will be reviewed. Driver remained at the scene. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 21, 2018

