Teen killed in Montgomery County rollover crash identified

CLEVELAND, Texas - A 17-year-old boy was killed Sunday in a violent crash in Montgomery County.

Police said another 17-year-old boy was driving the car just after 10 p.m. on Old Highway 105 at Metts Road with Joseph Wagnon as a passenger when he lost control on a curve, sideswiped a tree and flipped the vehicle.

A nearby resident who was on his way to work saw the crash and called 911, police said.

“I was coming back from the store and saw the ambulances and fire trucks,” said Betty Wagnon, Joseph’s sister. “Just a gut feeling.”

According to investigators, the teen pulled his friend out of the car, but Wagnon did not survive his injuries. They said neither teen was wearing a seat belt.

Officials said the driver was not intoxicated. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

It is unclear whether the driver will face charges.

Family members said the driver had just picked up Wagnon minutes before the crash, but they did not know where the two were headed.

Wagnon’s sister Betty said she learned of her brother’s death through the police scanner. She said the authorities later came to her house and notified the rest of the family.

“He was the other me," she said. “The better half. The smarter half. The half that should still be here.”

She described Wagnon as an intelligent, kind kid who loved playing video games and wanted to pursue a career in journalism.

He had nine siblings. His father died in March after a battle with cancer. His cousin died less than two weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.

