Teen killed by train third Texas City ISD student to die in 2019

The Texas City Independent School District is mourning the third loss of a student since the start of the new year after he was hit by a train, Jan. 23, 2019

HOUSTON - The Texas City Independent School District is mourning the loss of a third student since the start of the new year.

Texas City ISD confirmed Thursday that Jason Trevino, a 15-year-old sophomore at La Marque High School, was killed after being hit by a train.

According to authorities, Trevino was riding his bike by the train tracks along Highway 3 near FM 1765 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a northbound train.

Police said initial reports show the train did sound its warning signal before the collision. They also said Trevino may have been trying to get his bike unstuck from the tracks.

TCISD spokesperson, Melissa Tortoici said this is the third student from the district to die in 2019.

The first was a 5-year-old child who was killed along with her two younger siblings at the Point Ann Apartments. The other was 7-year-old Xavian Young, an autistic child who drowned after managing to get out of his Texas City apartment.

Tortoici said Trevino was a member of one of the sub-varsity football teams at the high school and that counselors will be available on campus for students.

Trevino’s family members said the route he was on was one he frequently used when walking to and from school.

Authorities said they have no reason to believe Trevino committed suicide.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.