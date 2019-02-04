'I did not want him to die in the streets': Neighbor recalls harrowing moments after teen shot

HOUSTON - Investigators are working to piece together the chain of events that ended in gunfire and one death in a southeast Houston neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:12 p.m. Sunday near Glen Hollow Drive and Kilkenny Drive.

When they arrived, police said they found a young man between the ages of 15 and 16 in the middle of the street shot and in critical condition.

A neighbor who only wants to be identified as Shirlyn called 911 and told police three people were fighting in the street when she heard a gunshot.

While on the call, Shirlyn said she "heard another shot and I said (to police) 'They are still shooting. Y'all need to get here."

Shirlyn told KPRC2 reported Vincent Crivelli she rushed outside and saw the teen laying in the street with two gunshot wounds on his side and tried to save the teen's life while officers arrived.

"I have grandchildren that young and I did not want him to die in the street," Shirlyn said. "He was still alive when (police) got there but he was faint, I could barely feel a pulse. He was mumbling, I could not understand what he was saying. His friends were saying 'Hold on. We love you. We love you' and it was really sad, it was really sad."

The teen was rushed to the hospital where he later died, authorities said.

Officers said they were able to locate another person at another hospital and are working to determine the second person’s connection to the altercation.

According to authorities, the shooter fled the scene in a small, green foreign car.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

