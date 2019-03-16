Teen injured after carsurfing, falling off vehicle in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - A teen suffered major injuries after carsurfing on the hood of the vehicle and falling off Friday afternoon, Harris County deputies said.

The crash was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 16000 block of Kilwinning Drive.

Deputies said the teen who was carsurfing fell off, then his friend who was driving the car ran him over, where he got pinned underneath the vehicle.

The teen was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center with serious injuries, deputies said.

