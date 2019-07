HOUSTON - A 15-year-old teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the neck Monday at a north Houston motel, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

The shooting was reported around noon at a motel in the 16620 block of Interstate 45.

Harris County deputies said the teen was flown in critical condition by Life Flight to a local hospital.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

Investigators are at the scene.

