Teen in critical condition after being hit by truck

HOUSTON - A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck while leaving work early Monday, Sept. 24.

The 16-year-old boy, who rides his bicycle to and from work, was leaving a McDonald’s near FM 2920 and FM 2978 in Tomball when he was hit by a passing vehicle while on a dark stretch of road, police say.

According to authorities, the driver stopped and waiting for the Tomball Police Department to arrive.

The driver told police that he did not see the teen, who did not have any lights on his bicycle and was in the moving lane.

Police say the boy was transported by Lifeflight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

The driver is not expected to face any charges.

