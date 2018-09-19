Teen goes missing after leaving SE Houston party, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County authorities are searching for a missing teen who was last seen last weekend.

Officials said 14-year-old Jennifer Vences was last seen in the early morning hours of Sept. 15. She was at a party on Telephone Road, officials said.

Authorities said they believe Vences left the party willingly, but they do not know who she is with.

Vences is described by authorities as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black dress and black heels.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

