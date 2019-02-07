Teen girl missing after she is dropped off at school, police say

Arlet Arredondo, 12, was reported missing after she was not at the designated pickup location at her school, police said.

HOUSTON - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing after her mother dropped her off at school, Houston police said.

Arlet Arredondo's mother dropped her off at Ortiz Middle School, at 6767 Telephone Road on Wednesday. When the girl's mother returned to pick her up from school, she was not at the designated pickup location.

Arlet is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. A clothing description was not immediately made available.

It is unclear if Arlet ever made it into the school.

