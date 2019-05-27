Teen gets surprise Sweet 16 present from late father

PORT HURON, Mich. - A teenage boy got a bittersweet gift from his dad on his Sweet 16, but it was the timing of the gift that made it all the more special. It was the first birthday the teen celebrated without his father.

The birthday boy's sister, Chandler Mae Crow, posted on Facebook about the surprise that was left for Johnny Crow.

The store owner said the teen's father went to the store regularly and decided to buy his son a Dean Razorback guitar, which was presented to the tearful teen Wednesday.

Video of Johnny opening the guitar went viral, with more than 6 million views.

Johnny's sister ended her post with a special message for her brother: "Happy 16th birthday buddy. Dad is so proud of you. I love you more than words can describe."

