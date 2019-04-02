Teen gets help at restaurant after being shot in back

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 16-year-old boy is expected to recover after he was shot Monday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the 13400 block of Woodforest Boulevard after receiving reports that a juvenile had been shot.

The owner of the restaurant Rey del Pollo, near the intersection of Uvalde Road and Woodforest Boulevard, said his manager reported that the teen ran into the restaurant asking for help.

Detectives at the scene remained pretty tight-lipped Monday night, but said the teen was shot in the back and the shooting happened in the area.

Deputies spoke with several teens, but it’s unclear if any of them were involved in the shooting.

