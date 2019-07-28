Teen driver charged after crashing into 2 patrol vehicles, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen driver was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer after an early morning crash Sunday.

Two Harris County deputies were taken to an area hospital after an 18-year-old crashed into two Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles, authorities said.

According to authorities, the driver may have been intoxicated and was driving a white Dodge Challenger when it crashed into the patrol vehicles.

The deputies were performing a felony traffic stop on the East Freeway near Mercury at the time.

Both deputies are expected to be OK.

