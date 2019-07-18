Teen confesses to stabbing father to death in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A teenager has been arrested after police said he confessed to stabbing his father to death in their west Houston apartment.

Carlos Raushawn Cacho, 17, is charged with murder in the death of 49-year-old Carlos Colon Cacho.

According to Houston police, officers responded to the family’s apartment about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported a cutting incident. Officers said they found the elder Cacho dead inside the apartment located at Eldridge Parkway and Forkland Drive.

Investigators said they also found Carlos Raushawn Cacho and his 14-year-old brother inside the apartment. Both were detained and interviewed by detectives, investigators said.

HPD Carlos Raushawn Cacho is seen in this mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on July 18, 2019.

Police said the wife of the victim was not in the apartment at the time of the stabbing.

“She’s pretty calm considering the circumstances,” said Lt. Larry Crowson, of the Houston Police Department.

Investigators did not immediately disclose a motive for the attack.

