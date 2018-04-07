No bond set for man accused of killing boy in drive-by shooting at Houston nail salon

HOUSTON - A man accused of killing an 8-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting last month outside a southeast Houston nail salon appeared in court Saturday.

Devonte Lockett, 18, was charged with murder in connection with the March 1 shooting at a Scott Street strip mall. He was arrested Thursday and appeared before a judge Saturday morning, when he was denied bond.

Authorities said Lockett, a documented gang member, is one of two or more people connected with the shooting.

Houston police said a woman left her three children in the car while she went inside the salon. A vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting, police said. It is possible that more than one gun was fired, police said. A black vehicle was seen driving away, investigators said.

Police said Tristian Hutchins, 8, was shot in the head. His sister, Kheristian Hutchins, 5, was shot in the leg, police said. An 11-year-old, who was also in the car, was not injured, police said.

Tristian was on life support at Memorial Hermann Hospital for nearly a month before he died on March 28.

Lockett was also arrested in February 2017 in connection with a shooting in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said that investigators are still looking for another one or two shooters involved and the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Local leaders call for justice

Community activist Deric Muhammad had been calling for justice since the shooting. KPRC 2 talked to him after the arrest.

“We’re witnessing the destroyed life of two human beings and the score is still 0-0,” Muhammad said. “We just hope they got the right man, and if they did, we hope he’s held accountable.”

Councilman Dwight Boykins, who represents the area, held a town hall meeting in response to the shooting. On Friday, he said they will not tolerate violence against children.

“You commit this kind of crime, you have to pay the price. What I really hope happens is that people realize that these guns have no business being in the hands of children,” Boykins said.

Lockett is currently on deferred adjudication after he was convicted of a third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle last year. He was also connected to two other shootings in Third Ward.

Leaders said the community needs to work to keep guns out of criminal’s hands and speak up about issues on the streets.

“The best thing we can do is to be proactive, to make certain we are saving the lives of other Tristian Hutchins that are out there,” Muhammad said.

