Teen charged with capital murder for role in 75-year-old man's shooting in H-E-B parking lot

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with capital murder for his role in a shooting earlier this year.

On Jan. 20 around 1:05 p.m., authorities said, Reginald Hawkins and another person followed That Huu Le, 75, to the H-E-B parking lot in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Boulevard.

Police said a short altercation took place and Le was shot multiple times. Le was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Hawkins and the other person left the scene in a gold-colored sedan, police said.

Hawkins was already in custody on an unrelated charge when he was charged with capital murder on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects are being sought, according to police.

Anyone with information on the other people involved in the shooting is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

