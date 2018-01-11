Teen arrested, accused of stealing car with infant inside

SPRING, Texas - A teen was arrested Wednesday after a nine-day search in north Harris County, authorities said.

During a news conference Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman would only identify the suspected thief as a 16-year-old boy, who was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Nimitz Senior High School. He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and child endangerment.

The teen is accused of stealing a car with a 7-month-old girl inside at about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1, from a gas station in the 21502 block of Aldine Westfield, near Treaschwig Road.

Herman said that about 120 patrol units were mobilized from several different agencies in an effort to find the child on a night where temperatures were in the 20s.

The child was found about two hours later in an alley behind some duplexes, Herman said.

Precinct 4 constable deputies said Allison King went missing after her mother's car was stolen.

VIDEO: Surveillance video released of car being stolen with infant inside

Officials said the mother, Amber King, went inside the gas station, leaving her Nissan Sentra running with Allison inside. The man jumped inside the car and took off with Allison, officials said.

Herman said the teen was being held in juvenile detention and is not cooperating with investigators. His parents are also uncooperative, Herman said.

Herman said investigators believe the teen may be tied to several other crimes in the Aldine-Westfield area.

