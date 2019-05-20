Teen accused of raping female gymgoers appears in court

HOUSTON - A teenager at the center of a rape investigation appeared in court Monday morning.

Carlos Guevara, 18, is charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

Pasadena police said Guevara confessed to raping two women after following them home from Fitness Connection gyms in Pasadena and southwest Houston.

His bond has been set at $500,000, but he is on an immigration hold, so even if he pays it, he wouldn't be released.

The judge also ordered that Guevara have no contact with the two victims.

According to details of the probable cause document for the Pasadena case, a woman was assaulted just after midnight May 14 after she had left the gym. When she arrived at her Pasadena home and was walking up to her front door, a man ran up behind her and pulled a gun on her, ordering her back into her car.

The victim said the man then told her to drive to the 2000 block of Lamar Street where he sexually assaulted her in the back seat of the car while pointing a gun at her head, according to the document read aloud.

Pasadena police said Carlos Guevara picked his victims as they were leaving Fitness Connection gyms.

A third victim was able to scare Carlos Guevara away, Pasadena police said.

Fitness Connection released the following statement Saturday:

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims of these horrific attacks. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Pasadena law enforcement for their swift action in this case. The safety and well-being of our members and employees is our top priority, and we are grateful the suspect has been apprehended. We have confirmed that the person arrested was never a Fitness Connection employee nor member of our clubs at any time. For additional information, please contact the Pasadena Police Department."

