Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend granted bond

HOUSTON - A teenager caught on camera handling a gun before authorities said that the gun fired and killed his 15-year-old girlfriend was granted bond in the case Monday.

Javon Martin, 17, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Makaila Simon early Sunday morning at a home in Spring.

Martin was originally being held in jail on $10,000 bond. The judge presiding over Martin’s hearing Monday increased that amount to $75,000, despite requests from prosecutors that he be denied bond.

The judge also ordered Martin to wear an ankle monitor, saying he is only allowed to leave his home from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to attend school. Martin was also prohibited from contact with Simon’s family.

Simon’s mother said a video recorded on her daughter’s cellphone showed Martin pointing a gun at her moments before she was killed.

According to prosecutors, Martin told investigators the shooting was an accident.

Records showed Martin was out on $1,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

