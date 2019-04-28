Teen accused of going on $11,000 shopping spree with stolen credit card

AUSTIN, Texas - A teen was arrested after going on a luxury shopping spree with a stolen credit card in Austin, according to police.

Sifu Zhao, 17, is accused of purchasing an array of wallets and handbags at the Domain that totaled an estimated $11,630, police said.

Investigators said the stolen credit card belonged to a 72-year-old woman whose identity was stolen earlier that year, according to KXAN News.

Police were able to track Zhao down and found four separate Wells Fargo Visa debit cards, all in his name but with numbers that did not correlate to an actual bank account, according to reports.

Zhao was arrested and charged with credit card abuse. His bond was set at $11,000.

