Ted Cruz meets with voters in Webster

WEBSTER, Texas - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz met with voters Thursday in Webster.

The campaign event was held at Franca's Real Italian Restaurant.

Restaurant management said about 400 people showed up to meet Cruz, who's in a tight race with challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

O'Rourke will be in Galveston on Monday for another town hall-style campaign event. It will be held at Texas A&M University at Galveston, in the Aggie Special Event Center Ballroom, at 5 p.m.

On Friday, Cruz and O'Rourke will be going head-to-head in the first of three debates. They'll face off in Dallas at Southern Methodist University.

The second debate will be in Houston on Sept. 30. The third will be in San Antonio on Oct. 16.

