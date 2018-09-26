Delta fixes 'technology issue,' flights no longer grounded

A Delta plane is seen in an undated photo.

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines says its IT systems have been restored and flights are no longer grounded due to the technology problem.

The airline said in a statement Tuesday night that a "technology issue briefly affected" some of its systems, causing a ground stop order to be issued in the U.S. The order has now been lifted.

It was not immediately known how many people or flights were affected.

The airline has not said what caused the problem.

Here is a statement from Delta:

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience."

