Tear gas used to force standoff suspect out of house, police say

HOUSTON - Police said a man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a residence Sunday morning.

The standoff happened at Marie and Fletcher streets, just north of downtown Houston.

Police said they received a call about a shooting and that the caller had been shot by the man who barricaded himself.

Police said tear gas was used to get the suspect out of the house. Once they got inside, investigators said they found drugs and guns, including an AK-47.

That suspect now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

