Teacher-turned-professional grocery shopper says he's earning more than $100K a year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A teacher-turned-professional shopper is now making six figures, but the transition was not an easy one.

Ed Hennessey is a Shipt shopper. He previously worked as a teacher for 20 years, teaching thousands of kids at Oviedo High School in Florida.

He said teaching was a struggle. He never earned more than $50,000. He says he struggled to make ends meet with two kids and his old college loans.

That's why he always worked another job at stores like Blockbuster, Old Navy, Target, Uber and then Shipt, WESH reported.

Ed became a shopper for Shipt part time in 2015, developed a system fan base and two years later realized he could make some real money, which made him reflect on his time in the classroom.

"I don't think there is a way to turn it around unless you're going to offer more money," Hennessey said.

In 2017, he made a bold, life-changing decision. He took a year sabbatical from teaching to shop full-time.

He now makes more than $100,000 a year delivering groceries.

At 45 years old, Hennessey officially retired from his passion.

"Leaving education is one of the scariest things and very sad," he said.

He now works 50 to 60-hour weeks, and no longer gets summers off.

"It's so relaxing,” Hennessey said. “I get to go out, and I'm outside all the time. I see people, and I'm my own boss. I am who I want to be."



