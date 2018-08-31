Teacher accused of touching 3 students inappropriately at Baytown elementary school, district says

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Goose Creek Independent School District teacher is accused of touching three fifth-grade students inappropriately at Bowie Elementary School, the district confirmed.

School officials said the three girls reported that the male teacher touched them in an inappropriate manner. The teacher was immediately removed from the campus.

School officials said they are shocked and saddened by the allegations.

Bowie Elementary released the following letter to parents and staff:

"It is always our top priority to ensure the safety and security of our students. Nothing is more important.

"Because of this, I want to make you aware of a situation at Bowie that has left us all feeling shocked and saddened. Yesterday, three fifth grade female students reported that a male fifth-grade teacher had touched them in an inappropriate manner. The teacher was immediately removed from the campus.

"District personnel has met with parents of the students, offered our full support and will actively conduct a full investigation. We provided the proper authorities with statements made by the affected students and will file a report with the Texas Education Agency.

"We are saddened and outraged by these allegations. It is always our expectation that our staff members are professional, moral and ethical in all of their interactions with students, colleagues and community members."

