Taxi driver shot by passenger over fight about fare, police said

HOUSTON - Medics rushed a taxi driver to the hospital after police said he was shot by a passenger.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Beechnut Street and South Kirkwood Road in southwest Houston.

Police said the Yellow Cab driver told them the passenger opened fire after an argument over the fare.

"The patron started arguing about how much change he was getting. He then got out of the cab, pulled the pistol and fired one round (that) went through the door and struck the cab driver inside the cab," said Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson.

Officers said the driver was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to learn more details about the shooting and the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is the second shooting of a Yellow Cab driver in nearly 30 days.

Houston Police said Micael Ubani was shot on April 29 outside a Kroger in Montrose when 19-year-old Jiterion Kegler fired multiple rounds into Ubani’s cab.

Ubani was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

