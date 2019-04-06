Tattoo artist threatens violence against man, threatens to shoot his deputy father, records show

A tattoo artist, Margie Ybarra, threatened to slap a man and shoot his father, who is a deputy with Harris County Precinct 4, court records show.

PASADENA, Texas - A tattoo artist threatened to slap a man and shoot his father, who is a deputy with Harris County Precinct 4, court records show.

The man had an appointment with the artist, Margie Trevio Ybarra, 41, but rescheduled because he was going to go to the Houston Rodeo, according to documents.

Ybarra is accused of posting to her Facebook page that anyone who posted a phallic image "or a pig on his Facebook page would recieve a free tattoo from her" and that anyone who saw the victim at Houston Rodeo, should assault him.

The victim told investigators that he also received five audio messages via Facebook Messenger where Ybarra threatened to slap him and shoot his father, adding that she "does not care that (his father) is a police officer," records show.

Ybarra has been charged with making a terroristic threat and has yet to be arrested.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.