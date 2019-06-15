Tarrant County deputy found dead inside personal car is identified

Sgt. Keith Shepherd with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office was sitting in his personal car Friday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A sheriff's deputy was found dead Friday night in the Fort Worth area. He was on the force for 19 years.

Deputies say Sgt. Keith Shepherd was on his dinner break when he was attacked in his personal car outside the jail.

He suffered significant injuries to his head and did not appear to have been shot, KXAN reports.

When he did not return from the break, fellow deputies went looking for him and found him in the employee parking garage.

They rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police with rifles were seen searching nearby after the shooting. Investigators said the parking garage does have security cameras.

A post to Facebook by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said Shepherd was a husband and a father.

We lost one of our own last night. Sgt. Keith Shepherd dedicated his life to standing between evil and good. Keith was a... Posted by Tarrant County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 15, 2019

