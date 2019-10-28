Woman sent a text to her deceased father's phone number every day, gets a reply 4 years later

CNN Video

HOUSTON - A woman from Arkansas lost her dad four years ago but never stopped sending life updates to his phone number until she got a reply four years later.

Chastity Patterson, 23, texted her father's number the night before the four-year anniversary since his death.

To her surprise, she received a response, but of course not from her dad. The response came from Brad. The man who had been receiving her text messages for the past four years decided to finally message her back. He wasn't bothered by her daily texts at all. In fact, Brad shared with her how her messages kept him alive after losing his daughter in a car accident.

Patterson shared the messages between the two on her Facebook page.

I text my dad everyday to let him know how my day goes, for the past Four years! Today was my sign that everything is okay and I can let him rest! ❤️ Jason Ligons Posted by Chastity Patterson on Thursday, October 24, 2019

