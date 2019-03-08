When cuddles kill: Little boy accidentally kills goldfish after snuggling with it in his bed

A little boy in Georgia learned that love can kill when he accidentally killed his pet goldfish by removing it from the tank one night in late February, according to a now-viral Facebook post by his mother.

Tori Hamlin wrote that her young son Everett had, unbenownst to his parents, managed to get into his pet fish's tank and remove his little fish from its tank so he could cuddle with him in bed.

The disaster that ensued when his parents made the discovery later that night is sad, sweet and hilarious.

YALL, I CANNOT MAKE THIS STUFF UP!! We put Everett to bed and we’re in the living room watching a movie and heard a... Posted by Tori Hamlin on Sunday, February 24, 2019

However, it's not a new tale, according to people who chimed in throughout the comments section.

"It's child innocence," Lisa Haus wrote. "If he was 15 and did it that would be different. He didn't know what was gonna happen. He just wanted to love him. When my sister was little she was cold and didn't want her pet fish to be cold too, so she put him on the heater. She boiled him. She didn't know. They are innocent at that age and think they are doing good."

The post now has more than 16,000 comments and has been shared more than 19,000 times.

