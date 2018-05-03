See what Texans Google most on Cinco de Mayo

The analysts at CableTV compiled research on what each state was Googling the most on Cinco de Mayo in 2016.

HOUSTON - People are Googling up a storm on this Cinco de Mayo, and wouldn't you know, someone is tracking what people look for in each state on this popular holiday.

If last year's results are any indication, alcohol is not top of mind for Texans.

The analysts at CableTV compiled research on what each state was Googling the most on Cinco de Mayo in 2016. The results are what you might expect -- a lot of alcohol searches.

Oklahoma and New Mexico peeps searched "triple sec," while folks in California and New York plugged "tequila" into the search engine.

Apparently, Texans are wondering what Cinco de Mayo is.

Congratulations, Texas. You're one of the few states that apparently cares about something other than alcohol on this holiday.

Our neighbors to the east are one exception: Louisiana folks apparently want to learn about sombreros. We see you, Louisiana. FULL DISCLOSURE: the producer writing this article was born and raised in the boot state. And yes, I like sombreros.

