Proposed food stamp changes: Texas House bill aims to eliminate sodas, cookies from benefits

HOUSTON - A bill proposed in the Texas House of Representatives aims to prohibit people receiving assistance commonly known as food stamps via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from purchasing energy drinks, sweetened or carbonated beverages, candy, potato or corn chips or cookies.

Read the full bill here.

Rep. Briscoe Cain, of District 128, which is headquartered in Baytown, filed the bill on March 8 and it was referred to the House Committee on Human Services on March 25.

If passed, the bill would take effect on Sep. 1, according to its current language.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.