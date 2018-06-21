Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

No joke here: Ariana Grande is engaged to "Saturday Night Live" performer Pete Davidson.

The "SNL" star confirmed the news in an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.

Welcoming Davidson to the show, Fallon joked, "Now, you know you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show, right?"

Davidson retorted: "But I did, though....I feel like I won a contest."

Tonight Pete Davidson confirms his engagement to Ariana Grande. Here's a sneak peek. Tune in to #FallonTonight for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/NjxmZ2njgR — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 20, 2018

Davidson and Grande have been dating a few weeks.

Rumors of their engagement have swirled since last week.

Representatives for the two have not returned CNN's request for comment, but the pair has not been shy about flaunting the new shiny accessory on Grande's left hand.

Last week, Davidson shared a photo of himself with Grande and a fawning caption that read, "u know what you'd dream it be like? it's better than that."

That's far from the only affectionate photo the singer and comedian have shared on social media in the month since they became a couple.

"i thought u into my life," Grande wrote in a caption accompanying another photo posted in late May.

Grande split from her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, recently.

In a statement about their breakup, Grande said there were times when her "toxic relationship" took its toll.

"Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was," she wrote in May. "I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out."

As for Davidson, he told Fallon of his courtship, "It's f***ing lit, Jimmy...It's so lit."

