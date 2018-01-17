Ice scraper hacks: Creative ways Houston, others make a way without cold weather gear

HOUSTON - The ice and snow storm that hit Houston and the surrounding areas this week has taught us all a little more about cold temperatures and dealing with frozen precipitation.

Specifically -- windshield wipers sometimes just don’t cut it.

Without scrapers, many people who had to drive got very creative about the rare situation of removing thick sheets of ice from their windshields.

Here are some of the most creative methods we’ve seen, both in Houston and elsewhere:

Credit cards or plastic cards

This is a good move to get the process started, especially if you already gotten into your car and started up the defrost.

The good 'ol kitchen spatula:

Just don't take your significant other's good spatula and you are in the clear, literally. The spatula can cut through the ice and remove the cold stuff in seconds.

Smartphone holder:

You do the best with what you have, and at KPRC 2, one of our web team members used a smartphone holder to scrape down windshields. He used the smartphone holder as a handle and the round attachment as a scraper. He said the "scraper" performed well.

Tamale spreader:

A tamale spreader can make delicious food or cut through ice. It's all about the versatility -- and the tamales. We hope someone got some tamales after cutting through all of that ice.

False teeth:

This is an older post, but apparently someone got their false teeth after an ice-covered windshield. We hope they didn't get frostbite.

Tennis racket:

When life serves up snow, you scrape it off with a tennis racket.

Book:

CDs:

Those half-melted CDs in your trunk have a purpose again.

No ice scraper in the rental, No worries, my Chris Young “Losing Sleep” cd will get the ice off.#losingsleep #icescraper #chrisyoung pic.twitter.com/okzELxODNS — matt galvin (@GalvinRCA) January 12, 2018

Plastic cone:

If you have an emergency kit in your trunk, it may be outfitted with a few of these cones. Could work -- maybe?

Did you scrape off your windshield in a creative fashion? How did you do it? Let us know in the comments!

