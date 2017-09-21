Florida woman makes 'sexy' plea to get power back after Hurricane Irma

FORT MYERS, Fla. - When a Florida woman went several days without power after Hurricane Irma, she got creative in her quest to get electricity restored.

Kynse Agles used pink spray paint to make a large sign in front of her Fort Myers home.

The sign read, "Hot, single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life."

READ the original story from our sister station WKMG.

Agles told CNN affiliate WFTX-TV she made the sign because she thought it would give her neighbors a good laugh. She had a serious need for electricity, however, as she underwent a kidney transplant in Tampa just days before Irma hit Florida.

Agles said she had a place to stay while her power was out, but the sign appeared to work. Her electricity is back and she's back at home.

The linemen who restored power to her home even posed for a picture with the sign.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.