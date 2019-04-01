Feeling foolish? Texas makes lots of funnies this April Fools' Day

The Texas Parks and Wildlife April Fools' Joke on April 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - April Fools’ Day is here and lots of Texas-connected organizations and companies are participating.

For fun, Texas Parks and Wildlife tried to make people think they had a jackalope herd. The antlered rabbits don't exist.

We're excited to announce that Lockhart State Park is the official home of the State Jackalope Herd. After decades of... Posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, April 1, 2019

Whataburger celebrated April Fools’ Day by posting video of Whataburger-scented candles on its Facebook page.

Burger Candle What's better than eating Whataburger? Nothing! BUT, your house smelling like a #1 is pretty darn close. Get your Whataburger candle today! Posted by Whataburger on Monday, April 1, 2019

The Texas Rangers also participated on Twitter. Former Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre announced in a video he was coming back from retirement.

🚨 YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FIkR8OI8S9 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 1, 2019

The team posted a second video with Beltre saying "April Fools'". Some fans were hoping it wasn’t an April fool’s joke posting sad memes in response to the video.

Don't lie... we know your ❤ skipped a beat for at least a split-second. #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/gMaQweX4ia — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 1, 2019

The Dallas Zoo posted as photo of a large dinosaur statue on their Facebook page saying this dinosaur statue named Mendaciumosaurus would be replacing the zoo’s giraffe statue.

GOODBYE GIRAFFE: In honor of #DinosAtTheDallasZoo, we've made some changes to our front entrance. Say goodbye to the... Posted by Dallas Zoo on Monday, April 1, 2019

The zoo posted again on Monday, saying “APRIL FOOLS'” showing a photo of its original giraffe statue.

The zoo said Mendaciumosaurus means falsehood or to lie in Latin. It said zoo officials were not replacing their giraffe statue.

APRIL FOOL'S!: Although Mendaciumosaurus ("Mendacium," meaning "falsehood" or "to lie" in Latin) would have been great... Posted by Dallas Zoo on Monday, April 1, 2019

Check out the KPRC morning crew's April Fools' joke of its own in the video below.

