Feeling foolish? Texas makes lots of funnies this April Fools' Day

HOUSTON - April Fools’ Day is here and lots of Texas-connected organizations and companies are participating.
For fun, Texas Parks and Wildlife tried to make people think they had a jackalope herd. The antlered rabbits don't exist.
Whataburger celebrated April Fools’ Day by posting video of Whataburger-scented candles on its Facebook page.
The Texas Rangers also participated on Twitter. Former Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre announced in a video he was coming back from retirement.
The team posted a second video with Beltre saying "April Fools'". Some fans were hoping it wasn’t an April fool’s joke posting sad memes in response to the video.
The Dallas Zoo posted as photo of a large dinosaur statue on their Facebook page saying this dinosaur statue named Mendaciumosaurus would be replacing the zoo’s giraffe statue.
The zoo posted again on Monday, saying “APRIL FOOLS'” showing a photo of its original giraffe statue.
The zoo said Mendaciumosaurus means falsehood or to lie in Latin. It said zoo officials were not replacing their giraffe statue.
Check out the KPRC morning crew's April Fools' joke of its own in the video below.
