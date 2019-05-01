Feeling blue? Burger King has a meal for that -- and all of your other feelings

HOUSTON - Burger King is rolling out what appears to be an alternative to happy meals.

The fast food chain, known for its salty Twitter feed, says its new individual boxed meals send the message that “no one is happy all the time. And that’s OK.”

The hashtag used with the campaign, which is in partnership with Mental Health America is #FeelYourWay.

The meals are called Pissed Meal, Yaaas Meal, DGAF Meal, Blue Meal and Salty Meal. The meals are a Whopper, fries and a drink, and are available at select restaurants in Austin, Seattle, Miami, New York City and Los Angeles.

Burger King has released an ad for the campaign, which features several young people experiencing unfortunate circumstances, from a guy who is living with his parents to a teen bullied at school.

not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019

At select BK® restaurants: 3301 Fourth Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134 474 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10018 4918 West... Posted by Burger King on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Many on social media found the campaign confusing. One woman, Jen Johnson, wrote on Burger King's Facebook page, "Once again, Burger King showing the ineptitude of their Marketing Department. Happy Meals are for kids, these aren't. This campaign is not only stupid, its offensive. Its a shame because I like Whoppers but can no longer support such juvenile tactics."

What do think about the campaign? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.