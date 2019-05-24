Community celebrates mailman's retirement with decorated mailboxes, amazing block party

ALTANTA - A United States Postal Service mail carrier with nearly 35 years of service retired recently in the Atlanta area, according to a sweet Twitter thread showing his last day on the job and the celebrations that ensued in the neighborhood he served.
Jennifer Brett is behind the social media posts celebrating Floyd Martin.
The entire, spectacular Twitter thread (and a link to all the posts celebrating Martin and aspiring to send him to Hawaii) are below.
