Cat behind world-famous 'Grumpy Cat' meme has died

The cat behind a world-famous meme has died.

Grumpy Cat’s family posted a note on Twitter saying the cat passed away Tuesday from a urinary tract infection.

According to the post, the cat encountered complications due to the UTI and was unable to overcome them.

“She passes away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy Tabatha,” read the post.

The post went on to say, “besides being our baby and cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough.”

Grumpy Cat was 7 years old.

