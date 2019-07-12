Take a dip in these luxury pools: These are the lush oases for rent in the Houston area

Swimply

HOUSTON - During the Texas heat in the summer, there’s nothing better than a dip in the water. For those who don't own pools in Houston, there’s now a way to rent a private pool to enjoy with family and friends.

Similar to Airbnb, the website Swimply allows people to book a swimming pool by the hour.

By entering the location and date desired, you can find various pools available to reserve in the area.

The website also displays pictures of each pool and the different amenities according to its owner.

Pool owners are also able to make a profit by sharing and listing their pools on the website. By signing up, you can list the price and dates for your pool and transform your unused pool into a moneymaker.

Here are a few pools listed in the Houston area:

Swimply

Swimply

Swimply

To find other available pools to rent and more information, you can visit this website.

