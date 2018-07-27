Taco truck employees targeted, police release sketch of suspect

Houston police released a sketch of a man was is wanted in connection to two sexual assaults.

HOUSTON - Houston police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection to two separate sexual assaults in east and southeast Houston.

On April 3, police said the man, who was armed with a pistol, forced two women to open a taco truck and let him inside around 3:25 a.m. Once inside, police said the man threatened the women and sexually assaulted one of them before leaving the scene.

On July 7, police said the man, who was again armed with a pistol, forced a taco truck employee to allow him inside the truck in the 6800 block of Griggs Road around 5:55 a.m. Once inside, the man sexually assaulted three women, took an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene, police said.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both assaults.

The man is described by police as being Hispanic, in his late 30s to early 40s, about 6 feet, 2 inches, tall and has a thin build. Police said he has a distinct scar on his left cheek. He was most recently seen with a beard and mustache, medium, dark wavy hair and police said he was wearing a baseball hat during both incidents. Police said he speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100.

